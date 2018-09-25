News
Negotiations Begin On New Public Transport System For Reykjavik

Negotiations Begin On New Public Transport System For Reykjavik

Words by
Photos by
Reykjavík Book Fair

Published September 25, 2018

Minister of Transport Sigurður Ingi Jóhannesson, signed an agreement last week with capital region municipalities to begin negotiations on a large-scale transport plan, RÚV reports. The talks will centre on significant investments in public transportation and eliminating traffic bottlenecks in the region.

It is hoped that increased availability and use of public transit will contribute to reaching the government’s carbon reduction goals. Hreinn Heraldsson will lead the committee tasked with prioritizing projects, arranging financing and implementation. The committee will consider new funding mechanisms, including national and/or local taxes. The estimated cost of all projects is 80 billion ISK.

Removing bottlenecks will improve the flow of traffic and safety. Public transport funding will focus on the Borgarlína (City Line) system. The system was first conceived as a light rail system but scaled back to a so-called bus rapid transport (BRT) network. BRT consists of dedicated bus lanes, and high-frequency services to fewer stops. These systems are much cheaper than rail and have been successful in cities around the world. Preliminary work, such as choosing routes, has taken place over the past few years. Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson believes construction can begin as early as 2020.

Latest

News
Bill To Legalise Alcohol Sales In Icelandic Shops: Fifth Time’s The Charm?

Bill To Legalise Alcohol Sales In Icelandic Shops: Fifth Time’s The Charm?

by

Þorsteinn Víglundsson, the vice chair of the Reform Party, has submitted a bill to Parliament that, if passed, would legalise

News
IMF: Iceland’s Economy Doing Better, But Concerns Remain

IMF: Iceland’s Economy Doing Better, But Concerns Remain

by

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff has issued a mostly positive report on the current state of Iceland’s economy, but

News
Icelandic Gov’t To Launch Campaign Encouraging Tourists To Not Buy Bottled Water

Icelandic Gov’t To Launch Campaign Encouraging Tourists To Not Buy Bottled Water

by

In an effort to try and reduce plastic waste, the Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources and the Environment

News
No, Katla Is Not About To Erupt

No, Katla Is Not About To Erupt

by

Despite what you may have seen in the more lurid headlines circulating, Katla, one of Iceland’s most famous volcanoes, is

News
VIDEO: Daring Early-Morning Heist Liberates Sex Doll From Captivity

VIDEO: Daring Early-Morning Heist Liberates Sex Doll From Captivity

by

A sex shop that was broken into and robbed last February has been struck again, in a daring early-morning act

News
Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Bjúga

Great Moments In Icelandic Cuisine: Bjúga

by

Tired of overpriced tattered hot dogs? Well, why not try out some long, thick bjúga? While Europe was getting all

Show Me More!