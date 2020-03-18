From Iceland — COVID-Cast #4: EU Ban, Tourist Death, Social Distancing & More


COVID-Cast #4: EU Ban, Tourist Death, Social Distancing & More

Published March 18, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief, and Hannah Jane Cohen, listings director and culture editor at the Reykjavík Grapevine, discuss the later developments of COVID-19 in Iceland. On the roster for this episode: One tourist died in Iceland yesterday. While he tested positive for COVID-19, it’s unclear if that was the cause of death. We also discuss the recent EU travel ban, as well as what one can do in Iceland when “social distancing” is the new norm.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

