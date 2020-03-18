From Iceland — BREAKING: Eurovision 2020 Cancelled

Photo by eurovisionworld.com

In an unprecedented turn of events, for the first time in its 64 years of operation, Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled.

Thanks to a certain virus, which will remain unnamed, the song competition will not take place in May, as was previously planned. According to the Eurovision website, “The restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.” The website went on to say that the health of everyone involved, and the current situation in Europe regarding the pandemic, is at the heart of this decision.

Of course—as to be expected—this happened the one time that Iceland had a song with a good chance of winning. Poor Daði Freyr. Can we just give this one to him? It’s not like Eurovision had to happen, anyway. His win was practically guaranteed. (It’s not like we’re biased. Okay, maybe a little. That song is a bop, though.)

For more information, visit the Eurovision website, or check out this handy FAQ.

