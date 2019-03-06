PHOTOS: Hatari Celebrate Eurovision Qualification Victory - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Bone-chilling proto-Maoist BDSM interdimensional beings Hatari embraced their victory in style, with a big Eurovision afterparty at Bíó Paradís, replete with fans festooned in bondage gear.

As can be seen in the photos below, Hatari have an enthusiastic fanbase, who celebrated their Eurovision with them. Addressing the crowd with a speech of appreciation, they expressed both surprise and gratitude at winning.

“We didn’t know if we’d be celebrating victory or defeat, but it’s awesome to be here with you all,” they said in part. “We are certainly humbled and grateful for all the fantastic cooperation we’ve received.”

They listed numerous people worth thanking, including noted Jesus warrior Margrét Friðriksdóttir “for a brilliant marketing campaign” and “anyone who ever wrote about us, whether they said good things or bad.” They added that “this show of support shows that it isn’t possible to give a superficial portrayal of what is happening around us. It gives us courage, that people are listening, and we bear a lot of respect for the role we play. Art has the final word when using art towards a public end, as will definitely be the case in Tel Aviv.” They were also pleased to see a bunch of young people in bondage leashes, saying, “That’s something we would never think we’d see; to normalise a particular subculture. That’s pretty significant in itself. The only thing I’ll say in closing is: hate will prevail.”

