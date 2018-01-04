Grapevine Music Awards: Best Live Band – Hatari

Once a year, we at Grapevine honour the best and brightest of the Icelandic music scene by giving out awards to some of the artists who light up our lives on the little subarctic island. The Live Band Of The Year award goes to Hatari, for the second year running. You’re invited to join us for some drinks, laughs, and super special live performances from some of the winners at Húrra on January 5th.

Hatari declined to be interviewed for their award, instead offering this open letter.

Dear consumer, The poem is a dead art form. The consumer product now available to you, Neysluvara EP©, and the HATARI© franchise are intellectual property of Svikamylla LTD, hereinafter named Svikamylla. Possible side effects due to excess consumption of or listening to Neysluvara EP© may include loss of hearing, sensation-seeking behaviour, neurological and cardiovascular system disorder in children and adolescents, use and dependence on other harmful substances, hopelessness, palpitations, high blood pressure, political inertia, nausea and vomiting, convulsions and, in extreme cases, even death. The nights you have left are numbered. Svikamylla and its collaborators, including members of HATARI©, did not wish to give The Reykjavík Grapevine an interview at this time, and will not be held accountable for any episodes of sudden and irrational anxiety, rage, or uncontrollable urges to dance or organize in large groups experienced by consumers of HATARI© products. The funeral of the word is held to the groans of adulterers, moguls and scammers. Svikamylla and its collaborators, including members of HATARI©, will not be held accountable for any listener/consumer who thinks he/she can imagine the end of capitalism. Your life is a burned out stub in a whirling ashtray. You look back and think: Why did I sell myself – This disclaimer will drastically limit all liabilities of Svikamylla and members of HATARI© in ways that are not permitted under applicable law, and exclude any liabilities that may not be excluded under applicable law. You look back and think: Why did I sell myself so cheap? Regards,

HATARI

Come and celebrate the Grapevine Music Awards with us at Húrra on January 5th 2018. Entry is free, and beer will be provided by our friends at Víking.