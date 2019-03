Blank-eyed barely-hinged politically dubious hateful demonic anti-capitalist S&M zombies Hatari are going to represent cute Nordic sub-Arctic outpost Iceland at Eurovision 2019 in Israel.

After competing with a bland field of competitors, Iceland voted—in the Söngakvepninn pre-tournament selection show—for actually having a chance of winning this thing for once.

We at Grapevine would like to commend the voting public for this questionable decision, which will make the contest great again—one way or the other. Hatari have twice won the Grapevine’s Best Live Band award at our annual music awards—they are a far cry from Iceland’s usual entrants for the contest, and something of a game-changer.

More news as it comes in. Follow Hatari on Facebook here.