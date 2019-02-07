Iceland Grants 15 Million ISK In Funding To National Queer Organisation - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Iceland Grants 15 Million ISK In Funding To National Queer Organisation

Published February 7, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Prime Minister's Office

The Prime Minister’s Office and the National Queer Organisation of Iceland have signed an agreement, whereby the org will receive some 15 million ISK in funding to help in their efforts towards education, service and counselling regarding queer issues in Iceland. This was brought to light through an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

National Queer Organisation director María Helga Guðmundsdóttir and Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir (shown above) signed the agreement, which includes numerous factors.

Besides providing support and counselling for queer individuals in Iceland, it also includes providing education to public service professionals, such as in local governments and schools.

“The government places great emphasis on equality issues and in the joint platform of the government it is stated that our goal is to bring Iceland to the top when it comes to queer issues,” the announcement reads in part, adding that the government is currently crafting legislation regarding sex autonomy and related queer issues.

The agreement extends from February 15 of this year until February 15 of 2020.

