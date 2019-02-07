Iceland's Langoustine Stocks In Serious Decline - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Iceland’s Langoustine Stocks In Serious Decline

Published February 7, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Uuetenava/Wikimedia Commons

Iceland’s langoustine stocks have decreased by 80% between this year and last, according to new data from the Marine And Freshwater Institute (Hafró), RÚV reports. In response, Hafró is recommending reducing or banning entirely the harvesting of langoustine in select areas around the country.

The langoustine population is at a historic low. Last year, a quota of 1,150 tonnes of langoustine was allowed, and this quota has never been lower. Despite this, the quota was not fulfilled, with only 728 tonnes of langoustine harvested. Further, traditional spots around Iceland where langoustines congregate have seen far fewer of them.

As such, Hafró is recommending some drastic cuts be taken. Their recommended quota of langoustine for this year is now 235 tonnes. Furthermore, they recommend banning langoustine fishing altogether in several locations around Iceland; specifically, Lónsdjúp, Jökuldjúp, Breiðamerkurdjúp and Hornafjarðardjúp.

Especially troubling is the fact that this is not a recent trend. As RÚV reported last October, langoustine stocks have been plummeting since 2008. Should the trend continue, a complete ban on langoustine harvesting may come into play, but as yet this has not been raised as an option.

The price of langoustine in Icelandic restaurants can be reliably predicted to increase in the wake of this news.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Eurovision Hopefuls Hatari Challenge Israeli PM Netanyahu To A Wrestling Match

Icelandic Eurovision Hopefuls Hatari Challenge Israeli PM Netanyahu To A Wrestling Match

by

News
Iceland Grants 15 Million ISK In Funding To National Queer Organisation

Iceland Grants 15 Million ISK In Funding To National Queer Organisation

by

News
Iceland’s National Church Declining; Catholic Church, Ásatrú And Unaffiliated Rising

Iceland’s National Church Declining; Catholic Church, Ásatrú And Unaffiliated Rising

by

News
RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens Won An Unforgettable Trip To Iceland

RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens Won An Unforgettable Trip To Iceland

by

News
Second Iteration Of Trans Solidarity Campaign Goes Well

Second Iteration Of Trans Solidarity Campaign Goes Well

by

News
Icelandic MPs Protest Against Klausturgate MP Live In Parliament

Icelandic MPs Protest Against Klausturgate MP Live In Parliament

by

Show Me More!