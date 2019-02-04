Hot Water Crisis In Reykjavik Mercifully Comes To An End - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Our national nightmare has finally come to an end, RÚV reports, as the extended cold snap that had depleted hot water supplies has finally been met with enough hot water for everyone.

Last Wednesday, Veitir Utilities, the company responsible for providing hot water to the city’s residents, implored the general public to reduce their hot water usage, due to unusually low temperatures for an extended period of time putting a strain on the hot water system.

This request was apparently ignored, as it was reported the following Saturday that hot water use hit a new record for a single hour’s use: 17,000 cubic metres of hot water between 11:00 and 12:00.

Inga Dóra Hrólfsdóttir, the managing director of Veitir, told reporters that renovations and expansions at the Hellisheiði geothermal plant (shown above) has made it possible to meet the demand for hot water. As such, she has stated categorically that there is no hot water shortage in Reykjavík.

Iceland bears the rare distinction of being able to provide cheap hot water to its people thanks to geothermal activity. Vents of geothermally heated water provide Iceland with about 25% of its electricity, and 90% of its heating. This has made Iceland a comfortable place for people who like 30-minute showers and keeping it toasty warm indoors.