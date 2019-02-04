The Big Chill Is Here To Stay - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Timothée Lambrecq

If last week’s chill got you wishing for warmth, alas, you wishes have not been heard. Here is the latest forecast for Iceland from Icelandic Met Office.

In Reykjavik, this week will start cloudy with winds reaching 18m/s midweek. Temperatures are expected to drop to -6° on Friday.

The northern part of the country can expect similar temperatures with the addition of some snow, while the northeast should get ready for snowshowers starting Wednesday.

The Westfjords will remain overcast throughout the week, with winds reaching up to 21m/s midweek but calming as the weekend approaches.

South Iceland should expect rain, sleet, and snowshowers intermittently, with strongest wind picking up on Tuesday evening, up to 33m/s in the Westman Islands. The weekend should bring clear skies and light wind.

Before hitting the road, consider checking the weather and road conditions. This will not only help you plan your journey, but also prevent unnecessary worries and potential accidents.