Gallup: Socialist Party Surges Up, Progressives And People's Party Sinks - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Timothée Lambrecq

Within the span of a month, the Socialist Party of Iceland—which does not yet have a seat in Parliament—went from 3.4% to 5.3%, new data from Gallup shows. If elections were held today, this would give the Socialist Party three seats in Iceland’s 63-seat Parliament.

Respondents were asked, as they are every month by Gallup, what party they would vote for if elections were held today. This poll covers December 31 of last year through January 31 of this year.

According to the results, the Independence Party remains the strongest party in the country, and went from 22.7% to 23.4% over this period. The Social Democrats were not far behind, having gone from 18.4% to 19.1%. The Pirate Party also saw an upswing of support, going from 10.7% to 12.7%. Amazingly, the Centre Party went from 5.7% to 6.5%, despite being deeply embroiled in the Klausturgate scandal.

Every other party saw some degree of lowering support. The People’s Party, also implicated in the Klausturgate scandal, went from 5.3% to 3.7%; the Progressive Party went from 11.4% to 8.8%; the Reform Party went from 10.5% to 9.1%; and the Left-Greens saw little statistical difference, going from 11.6% to 11.3%.

Support for the ruling coalition as a whole—comprised of the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressives—saw a bump of support, going from 44.8% to 49.1%.