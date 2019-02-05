Orange And Yellow Alerts Issued For Iceland Today - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Today, the Icelandic Met Office issued an Orange alert for weather in South Iceland. Strong gales or storms are expected as well as localised violent storms in the eastern mountainous region. Sudden, severe blasts of wind of up to 45 m/s are predicted, and there is a risk of damage from flying debris. Traveling is not advised.

The Met Office also issued a Yellow alert for the Reykjavik area, South Iceland, Faxafloi, Southeast Iceland, Southeast Iceland, and Central highlands. Strong gale or snow is expected with gusts up to 40m/s in the capital region. Localised storms can be hazardous for vehicles and the danger of falling ice is particularly high.

Please avoid walking underneath the roof edges. Yellow warnings should not cause disruptions to transport and public services.