Icelandic Supermarket Offers In-Store Packaging Recycling - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic Supermarket Offers In-Store Packaging Recycling

Published January 22, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

A local supermarket chain has begun a novel approach to reducing waste generated by their own products: in-store recycling.

As RÚV reports, the plan is simple enough: after buying your products at the supermarket Krónan, you can unpack your goods right in the store, and then discard the packaging in a bin. From there, the packaging is sorted and sent off for recycling.

As a tremendous amount of household waste is comprised of such packaging, the hope is that this measure will help reduce waste and increase the recycling of discarded materials.

“Waste is not just our issue,” Krónan managing director Gréta María Grétarsdóttir told reporters. “It’s not just something we at Krónan need to address, but rather all of us.” She also says that Krónan have been in talks with suppliers, in the hopes of reducing packaging waste at the source.

“Hopefully in the future, we can do much better than today,” she says. “But hopefully this is a step in the right direction.”

Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Videos And Photos: The Icelandic Protests That Toppled The Government, Ten Years On

Videos And Photos: The Icelandic Protests That Toppled The Government, Ten Years On

by

News
Most Icelanders Support Setting Clocks Back One Hour

Most Icelanders Support Setting Clocks Back One Hour

by

News
Aron And Hekla Iceland’s Most Popular Names Of 2018

Aron And Hekla Iceland’s Most Popular Names Of 2018

by

News
Brace Yourself, Winter Is Upon Us

Brace Yourself, Winter Is Upon Us

by

News
Central Bank Removes Nude Art

Central Bank Removes Nude Art

by

News
Bitcoin bandits sentenced to jail

Bitcoin bandits sentenced to jail

by

Show Me More!