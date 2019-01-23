Chilly, Snowy, And Sunny: The Weather This Week In Reykjavik - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

This week in Reykjavík looks to be a winter wonderland.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, the thick layer of snow currently covering Iceland’s capital is likely to stay with us for at least the rest of the week.

Temperatures will remain below zero for the rest of the week, reaching a low of -12° this Saturday. Winds should be relatively mild, but may pick up speed tomorrow afternoon, attaining speeds of up to 10m/s—brisk, but not stormy.

Cloud cover will also be hit-or-miss this week. We can expect mostly to fully cloudy skies, with possibly more snowfall tomorrow. Blue skies should return on Saturday, although the cloud cover is expected to visit us again on Sunday.

As such, the rest of the week in Reykjavík is shaping up to be a fine time to enjoy the winter in Iceland experience.