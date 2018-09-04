The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

The burglars who have been on tour around Iceland breaking into peoples’ homes have finally been apprehended, RÚV reports.

They are reportedly a father and son team, and the younger burglar continued his spree even after his arrest, only to be arrested again in Snæfellsnes, whereupon he was remanded to police custody.

As reported, their MO was fairly simple: knocking on doors of homes in rural Iceland. If someone answered, they would say they were looking for guest accommodation in the area. If no one answered, they would then let themselves in, stealing only jewelry and cash.

This distinct MO, and diligent local reporting, helped police follow their trail and ultimately apprehend them. Police in South Iceland reported break-ins around Skaftárhreppur using the same MO early in August. Slightly earlier, North Iceland police also reported that random doors were being knocked on asking for accommodation, with the inquirers never checking in to guesthouses they were pointed towards.

Eventually, the two would make their way east, but by then their days were numbered. A trial date has not been set, but they are both forbidden from leaving the country in the meantime.