News
Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 4, 2018

The City of Reykjavík has announced that winter curfew hours for young people are now in effect. However, the United Nations has repeatedly stated that such curfews violate the human rights of children.

The announcement states: “Children 12 years of age and younger should not be outside by themselves later than 20:00. Children 13-16 years of age should not be outside without an adult later than 22:00. The exception is children walking home from a organised school, leisure centre, or sporting event.”

This announcement is purportedly supported by the National Commissioner of the Police, and a family interests group called SAMAN, which spearheaded the curfews.

Lasting from September 1 to May 1, these curfews are ostensibly for the protection of children. However, they may also violate these same children’s human rights, the UN contends.

The UN Guidelines for the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency have criticised curfew laws, called “status offenses”, on the grounds that they “stigmatise, victimise, and criminalise young people”, and that “legislation should be enacted to ensure that any conduct not considered an offence or not penalised if committed by an adult is not considered an offence and not penalised if committed by a young person”.

Furthermore, the Committee on the Rights of the Child and the UN World Report on Violence Against Children want to see status offences abolished. The Child Rights International Network has also covered this subject extensively, pointed out that these laws do not reduce juvenile delinquency, do not make children any safer, and that lower income children are disproportionately affected by these laws.

Latest

News
Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

by

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a

News
Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

by

If you took part in this year’s Reykjavík Marathon and were competing for time, we have some bad news for

News
The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

by

The burglars who have been on tour around Iceland breaking into peoples’ homes have finally been apprehended, RÚV reports. They

News
Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

by

A new proposal put forward by the Reykjavík City Council majority would close Laugavegur to car traffic all year round,

News
Italian Air Force To Patrol Iceland’s Airspace

Italian Air Force To Patrol Iceland’s Airspace

by

Four Eurofighter Typhoon F-2000 fighter jets from the Italian air force will be conducting exercises and patrols of Icelandic air

News
Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

by

Reykjavík City Council receives a new application for building a hotel every week, RÚV reports. While the city has strict

Show Me More!