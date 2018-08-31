One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

One arrest has been made in connection with break-ins in Hellisandur and in Grundarfjörður, both in west Iceland. It is not yet known if the suspect has been participating in the rash of strange break-ins that have been happening around the country this summer, but police are investigating the many leads the public has given them.

Vísir reports that in addition, police in northeast Iceland are currently investigating three break-ins in Raufarhöfn and one in Kópasker. No arrests have been made in those cases thus far.

Police say that sometimes these break-ins are not reported to the police until well after the fact. The burglars reportedly do not ransack the homes they break into, but rather search the premises cleanly and carefully, and do not steal anything but jewelry and cash.

Bjarni Bjarnason, a detective in east Iceland, told reporters that while they have no new leads, they have been inundated with calls from the general public reporting suspicious people they have seen in their area.

As reported, it appears likely that there are at least two men traveling all around Iceland looking for homes to break into. According to police reports, the two knock on the doors of random homes. If someone answers, they say they are looking for accommodation. If no one answers, they break in, and steal whatever valuables they can find.

If you are traveling around Iceland and looking for accommodation, we recommend not knocking on the doors of random homes, so as to avoid awkward conversations with the police.