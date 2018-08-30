News
Hlemmur Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary Tomorrow!

Words by
Photos by
Anna Andersen

Published August 30, 2018

Hlemmur, Reykjavík famed bus terminal and food market, celebrates its 40th anniversary tomorrow in historic style.

According to a statement from event organisers, the fun begins at 16:00 tomorrow. Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson will deliver a short address at Hlemmur Mathöll, the capital’s new cluster of great food in the same building that was once merely a bus terminal.

After the mayor’s speech, guests will be invited on board old Icelandic buses of the sort driven when Hlemmur first opened in 1978 for a brief jaunt around the city. Historian Unnur María Bergsveinsdóttir will accompany guests as she recounts the culture which grew up around Hlemmur.

After the buses return to Hlemmur, guests will still be able to check out the old vehicles, talk with Unnur María, and of course enjoy the bevy of fine food and drink on offer at Mathöll.

