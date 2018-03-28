News
New Icelandic Names: “Bambus” In, “Pírati” Rejected

New Icelandic Names: “Bambus” In, “Pírati” Rejected

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Avsar Aras/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 28, 2018

The Naming Committee has gone through a new batch of names, accepting and rejecting a number of requests.

The Naming Committee’s rulings do contain a few surprises. For example, Nancy was approved as a woman’s name, despite the fact that the letter C does not exist in the Icelandic alphabet, nor do words ever end with the letter Y. The approval rather came due to past precedent, the name having appeared twice in the census before from 1703 to 1920.

Bambus, the Icelandic word for “bamboo”, was also approved, as a man’s name. This is primarily because it is possible to decline this name in accordance with Icelandic grammar. This was the same reasoning behind approving Ripley as a girl’s first name in 2011.

Not all names made the cut, though. Pírati, submitted for approval as a middle name, was rejected. This is because “pírati” is an Icelandicisation of the English word “pirate”. The actual Icelandic word for pirate is “sjóræningi” (literally “sea bandit”).

Other names that were approved include Alparós (for women), as well as Líus and Leví (for men). The decidedly regal middle name Strömfjörð, however, was rejected.

The Naming Committee oversees which new names may be added to the Icelandic lexicon. There are a number of qualifications that prospective names need to fulfill, such as being able to decline the name in accordance with Icelandic grammar, or that there is historical precedent for the name in Iceland. It has been criticised as being an obsolete institution by many, amongst them former Reykjavík mayor Jón Gnarr, while the Committee’s supporters say the institution is crucial for helping protect the Icelandic language.

Latest

News
It’s Party Time! FM Belfast Kicks Off Easter Celebrations In Reykjavik

It’s Party Time! FM Belfast Kicks Off Easter Celebrations In Reykjavik

by

You might be surprised to know that partying during Easter holidays in Iceland is a big no-no. You won’t be

News
Storm Warning For South Iceland Today, Part Of Route 1 Closed

Storm Warning For South Iceland Today, Part Of Route 1 Closed

by

This afternoon, high winds are expected to tear through south and southeast Iceland. Winds will in fact be so bad

News
The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

by

The man behind the trademark on “HÚH!” has released what he says will be his final public words on the

News
Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

by

File transfer service WeTransfer is producing a new brilliant documentary series called ‘Work In Progress,’ which aims to unveil the

News
PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

by

Reykjavík’s legendary night club is officially being torn down, but it will be reborn – two stories underground – at

News
Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

by

According to international media company Bloomberg, Iceland has recently signed a 250 million USD deal to help China fight pollution

Show Me More!