Storm Warning For South Iceland Today, Part Of Route 1 Closed

Published March 28, 2018

This afternoon, high winds are expected to tear through south and southeast Iceland. Winds will in fact be so bad in this area that a portion of Route 1 has been closed.

Mercifully, temperatures will be above freezing for most of the country, and precipitation is not anticipated for the south. However, there will be very high winds, clocking in at about 25m/s for the south, and gusts reaching an astonishing 50m/s in the southeast. These conditions are expected to continue until the early evening.

Things are forecast to get so bad in the region, in fact, that Route 1 between Kirkjubæjarklaustur and Jökulsárlón will be closed until the storm has passed.

With this in mind, please do not attempt to travel through the south this afternoon. If you are already in the south, batten down the hatches and curl up with a book. Weather warnings are taken very seriously in Iceland; for the sake of your well being, we advise you do the same.

