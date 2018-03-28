It’s Party Time! FM Belfast Kicks Off Easter Celebrations In Reykjavik

You might be surprised to know that partying during Easter holidays in Iceland is a big no-no. You won’t be allowed to consume alcohol in public places on Friday because of an old Christian tradition, and although the law is barely reinforced (so that some privately organised parties do get away with it), most bars will be closed until midnight.

For people who aren’t good at playing by the rules, however, Easter is only an excuse to mess with the establishment and party even harder. And what better way to start this long Easter weekend and celebrate the death and pain of Jesus Christ than with the masters of party extravaganza FM Belfast? You’re in luck: the iconic electro-pop band is playing at Húrra tonight at 20:00 for a feast of glitters and confetti that is bound to make you sweaty and happy.

Known for their energetic live performances and captivating beats you can’t help but dance to, FM Belfast released a new album in 2017 called ‘Island Broadcast,’ but tonight they’ll be mixing it up on stage with both new and old material.

“Tonight is just going to be noise and a lot of crazy dancing like always,” band member Lóa Hjálmtýsdóttir explains. “Even Egill (Eyjólfsson, e.n.) came from Brussels to dance and sing with us!”

Join FM Belfast at Húrra tonight at 20:00. Tickets are available here for 2500 ISK, or at the door for 3000 ISK.