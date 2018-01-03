President Offers Words Of Sympathy To Hospital Staff

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson took the time to extend his sympathies and comfort to hospital staff attending to the injured in a bus accident last month.

“I don’t remember when a President has sent hospital workers such a message, but he has shown the hospital much attention and goodwill,” Anna Sigrún Baldursdóttir, the assistant director of Landspítali, told MBL.

Guðni sent his message on the occasion of a serious tour bus accident in South Iceland last week, in which one person died and 22 were flown out for medical attention, 12 of whom went to Landsspítali. One of the injured is still in intensive care.

