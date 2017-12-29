News
More Details Of Tour Bus Accident Revealed: Road Safety Questions Arise

More Details Of Tour Bus Accident Revealed: Road Safety Questions Arise

Continued below.
Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Almannavarnir

Published December 29, 2017

On Wednesday this week, a tour bus carrying 46 people collided with a passenger vehicle in South Iceland, resulting in one dead and nine seriously injured. The accident happened on the ring road near Kirkjubæjarklaustur, when the bus slid off the icy road and overturned.

One Chinese woman in her 20s died on the scene, while two people were thrown out of the bus and pinned underneath, Vísir reports. They were later freed by the rescue team. Helicopters have carried the injured to the National University Hospital in Reykjavík, where several of them are still in critical condition.

The tour bus was carrying 44 Chinese tourists, as well as an Icelandic driver and a tour guide. It was driving behind a passenger vehicle that suddenly slowed down and drove off the road into a parking lot. The two Lithuanian travelers in the vehicle reportedly slowed down for a scenic stop, according to Vísir. They are both unharmed.

The bus had seat belts for every passenger, but no one was wearing them at the time of the accident. The road was icy, and the accident questions whether or not winter service on that part of the Ring Road is sufficient. Because of budget constraints, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Authority is not able to de-ice the road east of Vík as frequently as elsewhere.

In the winter season there are still a lot of tourists driving from Vík to Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon in Vatnajökull national park. However, the traffic is not heavy enough to qualify for the highest priority road service, Vísir reports.

Björn Ragnarsson, CEO of Reykjavík Excursions, commented on the situation: “We need to go to our tourism industry to review our security. What can we do better in security? And how can we deal with matters differently?”

Latest

News
Pollution From Fireworks Comparable To Volcanic Eruption

Pollution From Fireworks Comparable To Volcanic Eruption

by

Lead, copper, HCB and heavy metals are amongst the particles which rain down on Iceland in great quantities on New

News
Bishop Pays 90,000 ISK In Rent For House In Downtown Reykjavík

Bishop Pays 90,000 ISK In Rent For House In Downtown Reykjavík

by

Part of Bishop Agnes Sigurðardóttir’s justification for requesting a pay rise is the rent she pays on a 487m2 house

News
Britain Surpasses Iceland In Most Book Titles Per Capita

Britain Surpasses Iceland In Most Book Titles Per Capita

by

While Iceland may be world famous for their love of books, their long-standing position of publishing the most titles per

News
Tour Bus Accident In South Iceland

Tour Bus Accident In South Iceland

by

One death and several serious injuries are being reported at the time of this writing in the wake of a

News
A New Year Begins: Celebrate The Unknown with aYia Tomorrow

A New Year Begins: Celebrate The Unknown with aYia Tomorrow

by

2017 is coming to an end, and you may start to wonder: what does 2018 have in store for you?

News
Christmas Goat Miraculously Survives Holiday Season

Christmas Goat Miraculously Survives Holiday Season

by

Heightened security and mild weather allowed IKEA’s Christmas Goat to remain intact through the holiday season, to the surprise of

Show Me More!