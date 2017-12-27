News
Tour Bus Accident In South Iceland

Tour Bus Accident In South Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published December 27, 2017

One death and several serious injuries are being reported at the time of this writing in the wake of a tour bus sliding off icy roads west of Kirkjubæjarklaustur. The Red Cross has set up an emergency aid station at the scene.

According to a statement from Civil Defense, the accident took place some six kilometres west of Kirkjubæjarklaustur at about 11:00 this morning. 50 passengers were on board the tour bus, which skidded on ice in the road and overturned. All on board were tourists, some of them seriously injured. MBL reports at least one death has resulted from the accident.

As a result, Route 1 is closed at Kirkjubæjarklaustur, with ambulances and other emergency personnel being dispatched to the scene. Vísir reports that the Red Cross has set up an emergency aid station in the village.

Those wishing to help should be aware that the Blood Bank is urgently asking for donations. RÚV reports that the O blood type is especially welcome.

Those travelling along Route 1 in this area are asked to show patience as emergency workers attend to the injured.

