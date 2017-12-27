A New Year Begins: Celebrate The Unknown with aYia Tomorrow

2017 is coming to an end, and you may start to wonder: what does 2018 have in store for you? The truth is that no one really knows. A slice of excitement with a dash of anxiety, that’s the beauty of the unknown. For this special occasion, Reykjavík-based electronic trio aYia want you to come celebrate the unknown with them at Húrra tomorrow.

Having only been around since 2016, aYia arrived on the music scene with a splash. Their two singles, “Water Plant” and “Ruins”, were released via Icelandic record label Bedroom Community. They also performed at the Secret Solstice music festival in 2016, as well as at Iceland Airwaves this year.

aYia’s ethereal vocals and digital soundscapes are simply mesmerizing to see live. “Sometimes when I sing on stage, it’s so strange because I feel like I’m a ghost,” says Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir, the vocalist of the band. “It’s a very special feeling.”

The concert will take place at Húrra, and aYia are playing with Icelandic indie-electro band Vök. When speaking about uncertainty, Ásta says: “You know this feeling when you’re near a cliff, it’s terrifying but beautiful. That would be what we’re celebrating.”

As the new year quickly approaches, aYia have a different kind of new year resolution: “I hope that eventually aYia could evolve into some kind of artificial intelligence being that exists in the cloud, or in a virtual reality space.”

Celebrate the end of 2017 with aYia and Vök at Húrra tomorrow, December 28, at 9 PM. Tickets are available here.