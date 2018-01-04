News
All Icelandic Children Now With Right To Free Dental Care

All Icelandic Children Now With Right To Free Dental Care

Continued below.
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Eric A. Clement/Wikimedia Commons

Published January 4, 2018

All Icelandic kids aged 2 and up with a registered dentist now have the right to free dental care.

The change is a part of a process that began in May 2013, RÚV reports, when free dental care was granted to the oldest child in any given family. With the completion of this final phase, all children from 2 to 18 can now receive free dental care, regardless of the income level of their parents.

Hólmfríður Guðmundsdóttir, a dentist at the Directorate of Health, told listeners of radio station Rás 1 this morning that the policy is “an important family rights matter” for Iceland.

In order to qualify for the service, children need to have a registered dentist, and to agree to check ups no more seldom than twice a year. Registration costs 2,500 ISK per year, and can be done through the Réttindagátt page of the Icelandic Health Insureance site. There is an English page for those who do not understand Icelandic, but for more information on registering a dentist, questions can be sent to sjukra@sjukra.is, or they can be called at 515 0000.

Latest

News
A Song of Innocence: The Swan is Born

A Song of Innocence: The Swan is Born

by

„The worst part about this is that its not even original,” says the young girl, now pregnant, and with seemingly

News
Readers Write: Is Donald Trump A “Skinka?”

Readers Write: Is Donald Trump A “Skinka?”

by

Hi Grapevine, In Bjorn Halldorsson’s article about the Jolabokaflod (sorry, my keyboard doesn’t have Icelandic characters on it), he mentions

News
President Offers Words Of Sympathy To Hospital Staff

President Offers Words Of Sympathy To Hospital Staff

by

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson took the time to extend his sympathies and comfort to hospital staff attending to the injured

News
Benefit Concert This Friday For Deported Father

Benefit Concert This Friday For Deported Father

by

A Nigerian man who was deported on legally dubious grounds is being made to pay for his deportation, and a

News
Bernie Sanders Praises Iceland For Equal Pay Law

Bernie Sanders Praises Iceland For Equal Pay Law

by

The US Senator offered praise for Iceland on Facebook for being the first country to make equal pay for men

News
Two Icelandic Political Parties Broke Law In Mass Text Message Spamming

Two Icelandic Political Parties Broke Law In Mass Text Message Spamming

by

The mass text messages that the People’s Party and the Centre Party sent to thousands of Icelanders before the elections

Show Me More!