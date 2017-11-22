Man In His 60s Seriously Injured Following Home Invasion

Yesterday, three men broke into a private residence on Melgerði in Kópavogur and viciously assaulted a man in his 60s, reports MBL.

The trio had arrived at the street in a cab they refused to pay for, before proceeding to break into a house close by. The man’s family of four was sleeping, but he was awake and came upon the men, and ordered them to leave. The result of which was that the three attacked the resident who suffered serious facial injuries, including several broken teeth.

The men, who have all had previous run ins with the law, then left the scene with a stolen laptop and several jackets and coats. They were, however, arrested soon after, due to the cab driver having called for police assistance not long before.

Police claim that it does not appear that the three have any connection to the family. They are currently being detained, suspected of assault, home invasion and theft.