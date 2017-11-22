News
Restaurant Patron Gets Drunk, Leaves Without His Teeth

Charley Ward
Words by
Published November 22, 2017

The police in Reykjavík now have a new case to get their teeth stuck into, as they search for the owner of a pair of wayward false gnashers left by a customer in a restaurant last night, reports RÚV.

Last night, a restaurant on Austurstræti called for assistance after noting that a man, who had gone out for a quick bite to eat, had become so inebriated he’d left his teeth on the table after leaving the establishment.

As of now, it is not known what on Earth he must have been eating in order to need to remove his pearly whites, but the obvious speculation is soup.

Waking up with a raging hangover and an empty mouth must be deeply unnerving. One can only imagine that the man is fighting tooth and nail to be reunited with his chompers. Fortunately, they are safe and currently residing in the lost property bin in the police station on Hverfisgata.

It’s not known whether the restaurant patron was a tourist, but if so, let’s hope that if he is alerted to the location of his lost chompers, his lack of teeth don’t affect his speech too badly upon retrieval—it would be terrible for anything to get ‘flossed’ in translation.

The investigation is ongoing.

