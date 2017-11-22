Winner Of Grapevine’s Best Design Shop Kraum Declares Bankruptcy

The design store Kraum, which has won the Best shop to pick up local design award in the Grapevine’s Best of Reykjavík issue five times over the past six years has declared bankruptcy, reports MBL.

The store was founded in 2007 and has since been one of the premier retailers of Icelandic design, or as our Best of Reykjavík panel put it:

“Kraum was re-selected as the best in show with their exclusively Icelandic range of homewares, decorations, clothing, jewellery and knick-knacks. Kraum “has a clear respect for Icelandic design.”

This is truly a sad occasion, Kraum, you will be missed.