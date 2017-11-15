News
#IcelandSmites: Iceland Smash Qatar At Football In Thrilling 1-1 Victory

Words by
@brainlove

Published November 15, 2017

The Icelandic men’s national football team smited the bejesus out of the unfortunate wretches of Qatar yesterday in Doha. In an almost-empty stadium, the “friendly” (“fiendly,” more like) match was quite a thriller. The Qatari team was well organised and their players showed impressive individual skill and a flowing attacking style, but were ultimately thrashed 1-1 by the marauding Icelandic horde.

We, now equipped with 280 Twitter characters to smite with, live-tweeted the game. Here’s our play-by-play analysis.

Read more about Icelandic football here. Get an Iceland Smites T-shirt here.

