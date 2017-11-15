News
Dramatic Increase In Trampoline-Related Injuries In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Nayand/Wikimedia Commons

Published November 15, 2017

September and October saw a dramatic increase in serious injuries incurred from trampoline use in Iceland.

Vísir reports that during these two months, 50 trampoline-related injuries were reported at the emergency room of Landspítali. By comparison, there were only eight such injuries during these same months last year.

Jón Magnús Kristjánsson, the director of emergency care at Landspítali, told reporters that normally, trampoline injuries begin to climb in April but then fall in August. That trend has been broken this year.

“We have noticed a great increase in trampoline injuries, compared to what we’ve seen before,” he said. “We see that many of those who come to us have come from a trampoline park called Partý húsið.”

These injuries are no laughing matter, either. Children have been admitted with broken bones and head injuries, some of them requiring operations. Reporters’ attempts to get a comment from the company in question were unsuccessful.

Nurse Herdís Storgaard told reporters that parents have come to her with many complaints about this company, but that authorities “have no interest in accident prevention, unfortunately.”

