The video to ‘Blissing Me’, a song from Björk’s new album, Utopia, is now live.

Released just two hours ago on Amazon Music UK’s Facebook, the video gives fans another glimpse of the magic and mystery in store for them pending the release of Utopia later this month:

As reported, Utopia marks her 10th studio album to date, including her 1977 release. It can be pre-ordered via this link and, for the more futuristically-minded, it can be purchased using Bitcoin as well.