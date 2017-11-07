Björk Moves Further Into The Future: Allows Fans To Buy New Album With Cryptocurrency

Iceland’s most famous person and perennial entrepreneur Björk has announced that her more tech-savvy listeners can buy her new album ‘Utopia’ with cryptocurrency, reports RÚV.

Those who choose to forego traditional money when buying the album and instead choose less inventively named currencies such as bitcoin, litecoin og dashcoin will also, as an added bonus, receive 100 audiocoins, which can be used to purchase music online. Currently, audiocoins are worth 27 Isk.

Björk is a proponent of cryptocurrencies and hopes that the move will inspire more people to use them when purchasing products.

The move is done in collaboration with the company Blockpool and its CEO Kevin Bacon (Not the guy from Tremors) said this is the first time a popular musician allows fans to use cryptocurrency when purchasing music.

Futurehead

The Icelandic musician has always been at the forefront of using technology in her music. She has been busy making strange and inventive multimedia works lately, including the NotGet VR audiovisual experience, the VR film Family, and the VR music video for “Stonemilker.”