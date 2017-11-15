Iceland To Have Chaotic Weather Over The Next 24 Hours

The weather forecast for the next day or so predicts conditions that may not be ideal for travel.

RÚV reports that winds will be coming in from the south, bringing with it considerable precipitation. This will mean rain in the southeast and east, but sleet in the northeast.

Towards the evening, the winds will shift, coming in from the west. Sleet and snow is predicted to fall over west Iceland during this time, with temperatures dropping.

The following morning, winds will begin coming in from the northwest. These winds can be particularly daunting, and so if you are in Iceland and plan on travelling around the country tomorrow, you would do well to check for regular updates on the official site of the Icelandic Met Office.

As always, the weather in Iceland is unpredictable. Pack clothes for virtually any conditions (except warm weather), and always stay updated before hitting the road.