Illegal To Camp Or Do Your Business Wherever You Want In South Iceland

Elías Þórsson
Louise Petersson

Published November 14, 2017

The police in the south of Iceland have announced rule changes which will make it illegal for tourists to sleep in tents, RVs or caravans outside of designated camp sites, reports Vísir.

Until now, rules have varied between municipalities, which has often caused confusion and complicated matters for police.

Rule changes also make it illegal to relieve yourself in public or on private land and property. Individuals caught doing so will be made to clean up their mess. The changes have been made in response to increased in tourism in the area.

“There has been a lot of talk about tourists camping or parking RVs in places where it’s illegal,” Gunnar Þorgeirsson, head of the association for municipalities in the south of Iceland said in a statement. “The fact is that most tourists want to do the right thing and follow the law.”

Stop the shit

There have been plenty of news about tourists pooping up and down the country this year.

Who can forget the sad local who saw a man excreting on his house?

Or the man who was filmed pooping by the busy highway Reykjanesbraut?

And then, of course, the area man who smeared a tourist’s excrements on the travellers windshield?

So, let’s hope this will stop more dirty acts happening.

