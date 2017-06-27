News
Tourist Caught Pooping 10 Metres From Busy Highway

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Ármann Óskarsson/Nútíminn

Published June 27, 2017

Here we are again, another story about people who don’t know what a bathroom is. Ármann Óskarsson filmed a tourist who stood by the busy highway Reykjanesbraut–which runs between Reykjavík and Keflavík–and took a shit. 

“I filmed this by accident, he told Nútíminn. “Just few seconds after I started filming, he pulled down his pants and took care of business. Without any hesitation.”

There have been so many poop related tourist stories lately that we are thinking about making this a special segment in the paper. You just have to help us come up with a name, so which of the following do you prefer:

1. Poop Scoop
2. Shit Show
3. Poop Picks
4. Top Tourist Turds
5. Stool Stories
6. The Crap Corner
7. This Month’s Number Two*

This would then belong to a series that includes stories such as naked man poops on house and other naked man poops on house.

Also, if you have any solution to this stinky problem, please send any suggestions to toiltroubles@grapevine.is.

*Please stop shitting in the wild, we are running out of poop jokes.

