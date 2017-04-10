Quirky Culture: The Dookie Dropper

Tourists, think twice before you drop your drawers on a farmer’s lawn while galavanting around this magical, elf-filled haven. Þorkell Daníel Eiríksson of Fljótsdalur recently caught a tourist doing just that and rightfully berated him, Morgunblaðið reports. “This shithead decided to do a shit just by our home, he almost shat into the post box itself,” Þorkell told reporters. When confronted, the tourist allegedly smirked and started arguing for his defecation rights. “I’ve had it up to here with tourists doing this and it’s only getting worse,” says Þorkell. His petition to install a public toilet in the area has thus far gone unanswered.

Óðinn Returns

No, this isn’t some cheap Hollywood appropriation of the Norse gods. This is as real as tourists pooping where they please: Icelandic membership in Ásatrú—the pagan religion developed in the 20th century from ancient Nordic beliefs—has ballooned 50 percent since 2014, making it the fastest-growing religion in the country, says Morgunblaðið. “We just encourage people to come if they are interested,” says high chieftain Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson. “Our ceremonies are open to everyone.” No word yet if they’ve found the Midgard Serpent.