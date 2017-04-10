Mag
Last Item I Bought: Harry Potter?

Hrefna Björg Gylfadóttir
Words by
Photos by
Hrefna Björg Gylfadóttir

Published April 10, 2017

Name: Sólveig Jakobsdóttir
Age: 22
Job: Nursing student
Last Purchase: Ticket to a Harry Potter quiz


