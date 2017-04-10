Last Item I Bought: Harry Potter?

Published April 10, 2017
Name: Sólveig Jakobsdóttir
Age: 22
Job: Nursing student
Last Purchase: Ticket to a Harry Potter quiz
Published April 10, 2017
Name: Sólveig Jakobsdóttir
Age: 22
Job: Nursing student
Last Purchase: Ticket to a Harry Potter quiz
by John Rogers
Road Trip: Hvalfjörður A question we often get is: “I’ve a hire car, and a free day—where should I go?”
The normally sleepy little village of Buðardal will be getting a splash of new life, as a horse rental service
Tourists, think twice before you drop your drawers on a farmer’s lawn while galavanting around this magical, elf-filled haven. Þorkell
Although houses don’t change as the years pass by, society does. We at Grapevine found this absolutely amazing photo of
by Joanna Smith
In today’s world, time is measured not in days or hours, but in Instagram photos. And in the last fortnight,
by Joanna Smith
Q: “Is human urine still used during the process of fermenting shark?” A: “No, it’s not and never has been.