Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

The setup for Iceland Airwaves will be changed substantially for this years festival–which takes place between November 1-5– according to a press release.

A change has been made to the concert venues, which means that the number of tickets available will decrease from 9,000 to 7,500. So, should you want to attend, you would be well advised to book your ticket as soon as possible.

There will also be 30% fewer off venue events this year, which maybe isn’t the best, but the festival claims that they want to aim for quality instead of quantity. But as compensation, Airwaves will host concerts in Akureyri, the biggest town in the north. There Ásgeir, Emiliana Torrini among others will perform, allowing the festival to spread the love across the country.

The lineup for this year is looking very good, with Fleet Foxes, Ásgeir and Billy Bragg among the main headliners.

So, grab your ticket while you can!