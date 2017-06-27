News
Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

Iceland Airwaves Introduces Major Changes

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Matthew Eisman

Published June 27, 2017

The setup for Iceland Airwaves will be changed substantially for this years festival–which takes place between November 1-5– according to a press release.

A change has been made to the concert venues, which means that the number of tickets available will decrease from 9,000 to 7,500. So, should you want to attend, you would be well advised to book your ticket as soon as possible.

There will also be 30% fewer off venue events this year, which maybe isn’t the best, but the festival claims that they want to aim for quality instead of quantity. But as compensation, Airwaves will host concerts in Akureyri, the biggest town in the north. There Ásgeir, Emiliana Torrini among others will perform, allowing the festival to spread the love across the country.

The lineup for this year is looking very good, with Fleet Foxes, Ásgeir and Billy Bragg among the main headliners.

So, grab your ticket while you can!

Latest

News
Tourist Caught Pooping 10 Metres From Busy Highway

Tourist Caught Pooping 10 Metres From Busy Highway

by

Here we are again, another story about people who don’t know what a bathroom is. Ármann Óskarsson filmed a tourist

News
Hafþór ‘The Mountain’s’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Violently Abused Her

Hafþór ‘The Mountain’s’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Violently Abused Her

by

In an interview Fréttablaðið published this weekend, Thelma Björk Steimann, the ex girlfriend of Hafþór ‘The Mountain’ Júlíusson, claimed to

News
The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

by , and

If you made use of our guide to Reykjavík’s music venues on page 28, you might well need this one

News
Pirate Party MP: Spam Emergency Line In Protest Of Police Guns

Pirate Party MP: Spam Emergency Line In Protest Of Police Guns

by

Andri Þór Sturluson, backup member of parliament for the Pirate Party, wants citizens to call the emergency services line every

News
Icelandic President Drops In Popularity

Icelandic President Drops In Popularity

by

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson remains a popular President, and a recent Market and Media Research poll shows him with a 81.8%

News
Counter-Terrorism Expert: Visible Guns Increase Risk Of Terror Attack

Counter-Terrorism Expert: Visible Guns Increase Risk Of Terror Attack

by

Amaryllis Fox, who worked in counter-terrorism and counter-proliferation for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for a little under a

Show Me More!