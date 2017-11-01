Björk Announces New Album For End Of November

Björk has announced that her new album, Utopia, is coming out at the end of November, and you can listen to samples from the work already.

The artist made the announcement on Facebook yesterday, giving thanks to the help she has received with the album’s production.

The post includes a link to 30-second samples from the album, as well as numerous sources from where you can pre-order Utopia for yourself.

The album will mark her 10th studio album to date, including her 1977 release.