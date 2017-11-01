News
The GrapeWaves Exhibition: Celebrate With Us!

The GrapeWaves Exhibition: Celebrate With Us!

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Reykjavík Grapevine

Published November 1, 2017

Airwaves and the Reykjavík Grapevine have a long, storied history together. It’s a love affair that has carried us from the boom times through the crash and into the tourism explosion. From our first ambitious effort at coverage, when we printed a new paper every night of the festival, to more extensive coverage, where we posted reporters at every single venue with notepads in hand, we have always done our best to bring you both the highlights and the overlooked delights of Airwaves.

This year is no exception, but we’re adding a fun twist: an exhibition of our favourite Airwaves covers, today at 17:00 at Gallery Port.

Don’t be misled. This is no dry, ponderous exhibition of sipping box wine and nodding thoughtfully at things hanging on walls. We’re also going to bring you numerous musical guests to liven up the event. We’ll be featuring artists from Samaris to Sin Fang, Sprengjuhöllin, Ólafur Arnalds, FM Belfast, Skúli Sverrisson, Retro Stefson and Æla. On top of all this, there’ll be off-venue shows in the gallery with beer provided by the superlative Einstök Beer.

We’re always honoured to cover Airwaves. Celebrate our hallowed partnership with Iceland’s premiere music festival with us.

Latest

News
Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

Elections ’17: Five-Party Coalition Possibly In The Works

by

Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir may be Iceland’s next Prime Minister, if current five-party coalition talks go as well as hoped.

News
Björk Announces New Album For End Of November

Björk Announces New Album For End Of November

by

Björk has announced that her new album, Utopia, is coming out at the end of November, and you can listen

News
Stripped Of Norwegian Citizenship After 17 Years, Seeking Asylum In Iceland

Stripped Of Norwegian Citizenship After 17 Years, Seeking Asylum In Iceland

by

Bioengineer Mahad Abib Mahamud, who was stripped of his Norwegian citizenship after living there 17 years, is now seeking asylum

News
Elections ’17: Possibility Of Leftist Gov’t Decreases; New Women’s Party In The Works

Elections ’17: Possibility Of Leftist Gov’t Decreases; New Women’s Party In The Works

by

Now that President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has spoken to the chairs of every party that won seats in last Saturday’s

News
Dunkin’ Donuts On Laugavegur Closing Tomorrow

Dunkin’ Donuts On Laugavegur Closing Tomorrow

by

After just over two years in operation, the Dunkin’ Donuts on Laugavegur will close. Other locations will remain open for

News
Elections ’17: Who Are Iceland’s Political Parties & Who Will Lead Next?

Elections ’17: Who Are Iceland’s Political Parties & Who Will Lead Next?

by

As the results of the elections last Saturday reflect, there is no clear majority for a traditional two-party coalition. This

Show Me More!