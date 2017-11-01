The GrapeWaves Exhibition: Celebrate With Us!

Airwaves and the Reykjavík Grapevine have a long, storied history together. It’s a love affair that has carried us from the boom times through the crash and into the tourism explosion. From our first ambitious effort at coverage, when we printed a new paper every night of the festival, to more extensive coverage, where we posted reporters at every single venue with notepads in hand, we have always done our best to bring you both the highlights and the overlooked delights of Airwaves.

This year is no exception, but we’re adding a fun twist: an exhibition of our favourite Airwaves covers, today at 17:00 at Gallery Port.

Don’t be misled. This is no dry, ponderous exhibition of sipping box wine and nodding thoughtfully at things hanging on walls. We’re also going to bring you numerous musical guests to liven up the event. We’ll be featuring artists from Samaris to Sin Fang, Sprengjuhöllin, Ólafur Arnalds, FM Belfast, Skúli Sverrisson, Retro Stefson and Æla. On top of all this, there’ll be off-venue shows in the gallery with beer provided by the superlative Einstök Beer.

We’re always honoured to cover Airwaves. Celebrate our hallowed partnership with Iceland’s premiere music festival with us.