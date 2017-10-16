News
Iceland Up 1 Spot In The New FIFA World Ranking!

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 16, 2017

We go marching on and on, hurrah! Hurrah!

Our rise up the football ladder continues and on the latest FIFA World Ranking list Iceland climbs up one spot to number 21 in the world.

This means better seeding in future tournaments, increased bragging rights and all things nice.

Colonial crimes and conspiracies

The only bad thing is that we are no longer the highest ranked Nordic country, as our former evil colonial overlords the Danes have overtaken us and currently occupy the 19 spot. Knowing how they have treated us throughout history we can only suspect foul play. Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

We are not saying they bribed officials. We are not saying they stole points from us, just like how they stole our resources for centuries. We are not saying this is a Danish conspiracy that goes sall the way to the Queen Margareta of Denmark. But that is definitely what we are saying.

But no matter, we know we are better and we can’t wait to face them in Russia (should they qualify) and finally avenge the 14-2 humiliation (also a conspiracy).

