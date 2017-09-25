Tourist Risks Her Life For A Picture At Gullfoss

A foreign tourists felt the urge to put her life on the line to catch that perfect Instagram picture at Gullfoss, reports Nútíminn.

As seen in the picture above, the woman had climbed down the steep side of the ravine so that her companions could take a picture at her being incredibly stupid in beautiful surroundings.

The picture was taken by Sunna Lind, who was shocked when she noticed the woman.

“At first we thought someone had dropped their jacket, but we quickly noticed this was a person,” Sunna told Nútíminn. “We found it strange that nobody was asking for help, but then we noticed that she was having her picture taken.”

After she had finished the photoshoot the woman struggled to climb back up, while bystanders looked on nonplussed. Other tourists didn’t seem to mind that a woman was on slip from falling into the abyss. “It was like nobody cared,” said Sunna.



Life vs. likes

We realise that we live in an age where likes on Instagram is more important than life. That to thrive online is finer than to survive in real life. But please dear tourists, we don’t want you to die and we don’t want to find your dead bodies and inform your relatives.

So, do us a favour and don’t hand on for dear life for a picture, or cross safety ropes at Geysir.