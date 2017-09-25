News
Tourist Risks Her Life For A Picture At Gullfoss

Tourist Risks Her Life For A Picture At Gullfoss

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Sunna Lind

Published September 25, 2017

A foreign tourists felt the urge to put her life on the line to catch that perfect Instagram picture at Gullfoss, reports Nútíminn.

As seen in the picture above, the woman had climbed down the steep side of the ravine so that her companions could take a picture at her being incredibly stupid in beautiful surroundings.

The picture was taken by Sunna Lind, who was shocked when she noticed the woman.

“At first we thought someone had dropped their jacket, but we quickly noticed this was a person,” Sunna told Nútíminn. “We found it strange that nobody was asking for help, but then we noticed that she was having her picture taken.”

After she had finished the photoshoot the woman struggled to climb back up, while bystanders looked on nonplussed. Other tourists didn’t seem to mind that a woman was on slip from falling into the abyss. “It was like nobody cared,” said Sunna.

Life vs. likes

We realise that we live in an age where likes on Instagram is more important than life. That to thrive online is finer than to survive in real life. But please dear tourists, we don’t want you to die and we don’t want to find your dead bodies and inform your relatives.

So, do us a favour and don’t hand on for dear life for a picture, or cross safety ropes at Geysir.

Latest

News
There’s A Storm A-Brewin’

There’s A Storm A-Brewin’

by

A storm will be rolling over South Iceland tonight, and will bring with it heavy rains, hitting the east especially.

News
Word Of The Issue: Útlenska

Word Of The Issue: Útlenska

by

This word basically means “foreign languages,” but not quite. It is an expression that linguistically splits all languages into Icelandic

News
Good Night, Sleep Tight, Prepare Yourself For The Bed Bug Bites

Good Night, Sleep Tight, Prepare Yourself For The Bed Bug Bites

by

Crank up the temperature on your washing machine and get used to the idea of vacuuming every day, because bed

News
Brutal Headlines

Brutal Headlines

by

So, the government collapsed in Iceland. Again. For the third time last ten years, in fact. The reasons are a

News
ISNIC Exploring Options About Neo-Nazi Website

ISNIC Exploring Options About Neo-Nazi Website

by

ISNIC, the company which oversees .is domains, is looking into their options with regards to The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi

News
Legalisation Of Cannabis Proposed In Parliament

Legalisation Of Cannabis Proposed In Parliament

by

Pawel Bartozek, an MP for the Reform Party, has put forth a bill for parliament, which would legalise the consumption

Show Me More!