News
Reykjavík International Film Festival Bigger, Better Than Ever

Reykjavík International Film Festival Bigger, Better Than Ever

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Paul Fontaine

Published September 25, 2017

The Reykjavík International Film Festival (RIFF) will be kicking off this Thursday, and promises to be an even grander affair than it has been in years previous.

Numerous aspects of the upcoming festival were revealed at a press conference held at Hlemmur Square today. 86 feature-length films and 68 short films (along with additional material such as children’s films) coming from 43 different countries will be shown during the course of the festival.

In addition, films will not only be shown at Háskólabíó and the Nordic House; they will effectively be shown all over the city, at locations such as Loft, Stúdentakjallarinn, Marina Slipp and more. This includes the showing of 34 Icelandic feature films, short films and documentaries.

Further, the festival welcomes families to participate, with a special Children’s Film Festival to be held at the Nordic House on September 30 and October 1.

The full programme can be found here, which is also where you can go to buy tickets, starting October 26, in addition to tix.is.

Latest

News
Tourist Risks Her Life For A Picture At Gullfoss

Tourist Risks Her Life For A Picture At Gullfoss

by

A foreign tourist felt the urge to put her life on the line to catch that perfect Instagram picture at

News
There’s A Storm A-Brewin’

There’s A Storm A-Brewin’

by

A storm will be rolling over South Iceland tonight, and will bring with it heavy rains, hitting the east especially.

News
Word Of The Issue: Útlenska

Word Of The Issue: Útlenska

by

This word basically means “foreign languages,” but not quite. It is an expression that linguistically splits all languages into Icelandic

News
Good Night, Sleep Tight, Prepare Yourself For The Bed Bug Bites

Good Night, Sleep Tight, Prepare Yourself For The Bed Bug Bites

by

Crank up the temperature on your washing machine and get used to the idea of vacuuming every day, because bed

News
Brutal Headlines

Brutal Headlines

by

So, the government collapsed in Iceland. Again. For the third time last ten years, in fact. The reasons are a

News
ISNIC Exploring Options About Neo-Nazi Website

ISNIC Exploring Options About Neo-Nazi Website

by

ISNIC, the company which oversees .is domains, is looking into their options with regards to The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi

Show Me More!