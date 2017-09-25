Reykjavík International Film Festival Bigger, Better Than Ever

The Reykjavík International Film Festival (RIFF) will be kicking off this Thursday, and promises to be an even grander affair than it has been in years previous.

Numerous aspects of the upcoming festival were revealed at a press conference held at Hlemmur Square today. 86 feature-length films and 68 short films (along with additional material such as children’s films) coming from 43 different countries will be shown during the course of the festival.

In addition, films will not only be shown at Háskólabíó and the Nordic House; they will effectively be shown all over the city, at locations such as Loft, Stúdentakjallarinn, Marina Slipp and more. This includes the showing of 34 Icelandic feature films, short films and documentaries.

Further, the festival welcomes families to participate, with a special Children’s Film Festival to be held at the Nordic House on September 30 and October 1.

The full programme can be found here, which is also where you can go to buy tickets, starting October 26, in addition to tix.is.