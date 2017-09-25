News
There’s A Storm A-Brewin’

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 25, 2017

A storm will be rolling over South Iceland tonight, and will bring with it heavy rains, hitting the east especially.

As the Icelandic Met Office shows, the capital area will be spared the highest winds, but there will be considerable rainfall through the evening and into the night.

However, the south will see not only heavy rainfall but also winds up to 20 metres per second. While the winds will have died down by noon tomorrow, rains are expected to continue in the southeast for the rest of the week.

As always, if you plan on traveling through the south and east, check the weather forecast ahead of time and err on the side of caution. Better to chill at your guesthouse for an additional night than to get blown off the highway.

