Icelandic Priest Implies 11 Year Old Refugee Girl Is Married To Her Father

Arndís Ósk Hauksdóttir, an Icelandic priest in Steinkjer in Norway asked on Facebook whether the 11 year old Haniye Maleki, who was told yesterday she would be deported on Thursday, was in fact the wife of her Afghani father Abrahim Maleki, reports DV.

“Are they married?” she asked on the Facebook page of Hildur Hrönn Hreiðriksdóttir, which is on the board for Íslenska þjóðfylkingin, which has often received criticism for their xenophobic views. In 2016, Arndís ran for parliament for the party in the Reykjavík south district.

Not the first time

Last December, the Bishop of Nidaros in Norway had to apologise for Arndís being a member of the Facebook groups Stop islamification and No to Islam in any form, which have been highly critical of Islam, where she among other things wrote that she was “probably a racist”. She later signed out of the groups and apologised.

The 11 year old Haniye was born in Iran and is a stateless citizen. The case has caused outrage with hundreds participating in a protest last weekend.