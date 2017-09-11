11 Year Old Girl And Handicapped Afghani Father To Be Deported Thursday

Haniye Maleki, and elven year old girl from Afghanistan and her father will be deported on Thursday, reports RÚV.

The father and daughter were informed of the deportation at a meeting with the Directorate of Immigration and the police this morning. The girl is a stateless citizen and was born in Iran and psychological evaluation has shown her to be suffering from PTSD. Since breaking his leg, her father has been handicapped.

The decision to deport the father and daughter has been met with anger in society and this weekend hundreds demonstrated in front of parliament against the decision. Guðmundur Karl Karlsson, a friend of the family, who was present at the meeting with the police, has expressed outrage over the decision.

“It felt terrible to sit there and listen to what the police had to say,” Guðmundur told RÚV. “What authorities are doing and what is going on in society made me tremble with anger. They are both horribly upset, and they had allowed themselves to hope following the debate recently.”