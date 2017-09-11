News
New Poll – Two Thirds Of Icelanders Believe In Elves

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson

Published September 11, 2017

According to a recent Grapevine poll, a whopping 67% of Icelanders believe in the existence elves.

Whether the mysterious beings that supposedly inhabit the rocks and hills of Iceland are real or not has often been hotly debated, with much disagreement over whether the nation are believers or not. Now, however, it seems the matter has been settled with definitive evidence provided by the Grapevine polling department.

The poll was conducted through random phone calls on September 11 between 13:44 and 13:49, with three respondents and a 100% answer rate.

