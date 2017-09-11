World Record For Puffin Rescue Broken

The annual rescue of puffin chicks in the Westman islands has just been highflying so far, and never before have more chicks been found and sent back to sea, reports Visir.

A total of 3,896 baby puffins have been found and weighed in the island before being chucked into the Atlantic. Despite the record having already been broken more are expected to be found.

Join the hunt

“The number is slowing down, but we expect that this could go on until mid October, said Erpur Snær Hansen from The Nature Organisation in Suðurland.

The annual hunt is a much treasured event among the country’s children, with the birds being placed in a cardboard box before being thrown off a cliff. Might sounds bad–but really it’s just healthy tough love. So get your puffin loving self to the islands and do some good.