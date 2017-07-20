Man Falls Into Gullfoss: 145 Emergency Personnel Take Part In Search

At around 18:00 Wednesday, police got a report that a man had fallen into the Gullfoss waterfall. Since then around 150 emergency personnel, divers and 2 helicopters have taken part in the search for the man.

Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson, police commissioner in the Suðurland district told visir.is that he believes that they have been able to identify the man.

“We believe we know who he is, we are looking into the matter further,” Sveinn said.

The police investigated the cars that were parked around the area and were able to use that information to get closer to the identity of the man. Sveinn said that the search, despite having been unable to locate the man, that had been conducted around the waterfall had been going well.

The police believe that they can rule out foul play.

